BAT Hellas named “Top Employer in Greece & Europe 2017”

ATHENS. British American Tobacco Hellas was named “Top Employer in Greece and Europe in 2017” for its human resources policy which set as priority the development of its people.

In an announcement, BAT Hellas said it was awarded for its policy to steadily invest on its human resources by offering a wide programe of benefits and bonuses to all workers (around 2.0 million euros in 2016), focusing on specially designed programes to boost professional training and personal skills of its staff and implementing a series of innovative programes aimed to improve daily work of its people.

The “Top Employer Greece & Europe 2017” award is the ninth such price received by BAT Hellas in the last few years in human resources, international and domestically. The award is offered by the Top Employers Institute.

Fotini Fevri, Human Resources Manager in BAT Hellas, commenting on the award said it was a very signifiant recognition of human resource practices implemented by the company.