FYROM Returns 49 Refugees, Migrants to Greece, Most Syrian

Authorities in FYROM say they have returned 49 refugees and migrants to Greece from a refugee camp near its border with Serbia as part of a readmission agreement with the European Union.

A police official told The Associated Press the refugees were transported by bus to Greece from the Tabanovce refugee camp. The officials asked not to be identified, citing lack of authorization to speak to the news media.

The local office of the United Nations refugee agency said most of those transported were Syrian and they included several infants.

About 200 refugees and other migrants remain stranded in FYROM since Balkan border closures last year, while Greece says more than 60,000 remain stranded there.