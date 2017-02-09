N.J. Teacher Mark Maliaros Arrested for N.Y. Toll-Dodging

NEW YORK – Mark Maliaros, 56, of Manalapan, was unable to produce a pass to officers despite driving through an E-ZPass only lane on Staten Island and the authorities discovered he owed more than $28,000 in tolls and fees.

The public school teacher from New Jersey blew through an E-ZPass lane Port after he drove his 2016 Nissan pickup truck through the Outerbridge Crossing toll plaza without paying around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 8, “New York Daily News” reports.

Officers later discovered that Mr. Maliaros owed more than $6,000 in unpaid tolls and $22,000 in fines, after tallying up 513 violations.

The prolific toll-skipper was arrested and charged with petit larceny and obstructing governmental administration, officials said.

Records show Maliaros works as a Special Education teacher on Staten Island and makes close to $100,000 a year, according to “News”.