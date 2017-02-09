Greece Respects Ukraine’s Sovereignty

KIEV, UKRAINE – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is paying a visit to Ukraine, met on Feb. 9 with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev.

In a joint statement after the meeting Tsipras said that they discussed the recent developments in the crisis in Ukraine and the efforts to find a solution to a crisis recently rekindled.

“The Greek people has close historic and cultural relations with the wider region,” said Tsipras adding that a large Greek community resides in the area of the conflict.

“We discussed the possibilites of a cooperation in the infrastructure, energy and tourism and the strengthening of the political bonds,” said the Greek premier adding that there must be a clear roadmap to overcome the crisis.

“Greece respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and with President Poroshenko we talked bout the safety of the Ukrainian citizens of Greek descent.