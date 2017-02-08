Eggs and Tomatoes, Not Just for Breakfast

When most people think of eggs, they usually think breakfast. For a quick meal any time of day, however, eggs can’t be beat. Add some Greek flavor to your eggs as in the following recipes and your family will ask for them at lunch and dinner as well. The combination of eggs and tomatoes is a classic in Greek cuisine. Many versions of the recipe exist, depending on the region of Greece. The eggs are often scrambled with the tomatoes and sauce and cooked on the stovetop. In the version below the eggs are carefully cracked over the sauce to nest sunny-side up while baking in the oven.

Eggs and Tomatoes

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 cup tomatoes, chopped

Tomato sauce- see recipe below

8 large eggs

4 ounces feta, crumbled

2 tablespoons kefalotyri, grated

For the sauce-

3-4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 small onion, diced

1 garlic clove, sliced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Water

To make the sauce: In a medium size sauce pan, add the olive oil and heat until warm, add the onion and sauté until translucent. Add the sliced garlic, oregano, a pinch of salt and pepper, and the crushed tomatoes. Add 1/2 cup of water to the tomato can to remove any sauce left and add to the pot. Stir, adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper, if needed. Cover, bring to a boil, over medium high heat, then lower to medium and simmer for about 20 minutes. Set aside until ready to use.

To make the eggs: Heat an ovenproof stainless steel sauté pan on the stove over medium heat; add the olive oil, then the onion, and sauté for until translucent. Add the oregano and the chopped tomato, stir to combine and cook for about one minute. Add the tomato sauce and bring to a simmer. Gently crack the eggs into the pan. Top with the feta and sprinkle with kefalotyri. Simmer on low heat for about 2 minutes until the egg whites start to solidify and turn slightly opaque. Place the pan in a preheated 375 degree F oven for 5–10 minutes depending on how firm you would like the eggs. Serve immediately with thick slices of fresh-baked bread.