Samaras Returns to Europe

Spanish club, Real Zaragoza, announced the signing of Georgios Samaras on a six month contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the season.

Since the 2014 World Cup, where Samaras sent Greece to the knockout stages of the competition with his last minute penalty against the Ivory Coast, the Greece international has been troubled by injuries. He signed with West Bromwich, was loaned to Al-Hilal, and then made a move to the United States for Rayo OKC in the North American Soccer League, making 24 appearances and scoring two goals.

Samaras will now look to re-find his form and end his career on a strong note. Real Zaragoza currently sit in 12th place of the Spanish Second Division.

In the past, Samaras has mentioned that if he does get a call up back to the National Team he will gladly once again wear the ethnosimo.

