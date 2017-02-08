Deadlock in Creditor Talks has Divided the Greek Government

The deadlock with creditors, amid mounting doubts about whether Greece can fulfill the terms of its latest, $91.9 billion bailout plan, has divided the Greek ruling party, Syriza, with some aides to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pushing for immediate fiscal concessions, while others want the government to keep a more tough political attitude towards the International Monetary Fund an the other creditors.

The interrnal dispute comes as the IMF haggles behind the scenes with the German-led eurozone over the duration of Greek austerity and the cost of debt relief, according to “Wall Street Journal”.

The Greek government is opposed to demands being made by the IMF, including a contingency austerity program after the current bailout program ends next year, “Associated Press” reports.

“Our aim is not to yield to the irrational demands of the IMF”, one spokesman said to “AP”.

Greece needs to agree with the IMF and its European creditors on more reforms in order to keep tapping its bailout program.

Although Greece insists it doesn’t have pressing cash needs, without the money, it would eventually face the renewed possibility of default — something that nearly caused it to fall out of the euro bloc in 2015.

“But key economic advisers to Mr. Tsipras fear a lengthy confrontation with creditors could undermine confidence in Greece’s hoped-for recovery, several government officials said, including Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who believes Greece has only a few weeks left to cut a deal before Europe’s attention shifts to its packed domestic political calendar”, according to “WSJ”.

Others, amid unpopularity that austerity measures have already caused Syriza a poll difference over 10 points against New Democracy, hope for a compromise supported by European Union institutions in Brussels.