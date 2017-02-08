Most Greeks want ban for immigrants from mainly Muslim countries

ATHENS. Amid the global debate mainly set off after the travelling ban order from US President Donald Trump, a study from Chatham House revealed that majorities in all but two of the ten European states opposed immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

Greeks who wanted to stop all future immigration from mainly Muslim countries stand above the average of 55 per cent of people across the 10 European countries surveyed. Specifically, 58% of Greeks approve curtail of the inward migration of Muslims.

In the survey, carried out before President Trump’s executive order was announced, respondents were given the following statement: “All further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped”. They were then asked to what extent did they agree or disagree with this statement.

Overall, across all 10 of the European countries an average of 55% agreed that all further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped, 25% neither agreed nor disagreed and 20% disagreed, Chatham House says.

Majorities in all but two of the ten states agreed, ranging from 71% in Poland, 65% in Austria, 53% in Germany and 51% in Italy to 47% in the United Kingdom and 41% in Spain. In no country did the percentage that disagreed surpass 32%.

In a Pew survey of 10 European countries in 2016, majorities of the public had an unfavorable view of Muslims living in their country in five countries: Hungary (72%), Italy (69%), Poland (66%), Greece (65%), and Spain (50%), although those numbers were lower in the UK (28%), Germany (29%) and France (29%). There was also a widespread perception in many countries that the arrival of refugees would increase the likelihood of terrorism, with a median of 59% across ten European countries holding this view.