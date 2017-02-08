Hellenic American Academy Hosts 7th Annual Gala on February 25

CHICAGO, IL. The Hellenic American Academy, one of the Midwest’s largest Greek American schools will host their annual gala on February 25, 2017 to kick off their 2017 fundraising initiative: Moving Forward in Excellence. The gala begins at 6PM at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare (9300 Bryn Mawr).

The gala will celebrate HAA’s new location and recognize two Chicago business leaders who have been instrumental to the school’s success. All proceeds will directly benefit the school’s academic programs and operation.

2017 Honorees

Heritage Award Recipient: Jim Logothetis

Service Award Recipient: Jim Vadevoulis

“Educators know that providing dual language programs at a young age results in higher levels of proficiency, as well as cognitive benefits associated with being bilingual,” said Voula Sellountos, Head of Schools for the Academy. “This event is held to raise money to support our strategic goals which add tremendous value to our students’ lives and celebrate our academic achievements.”

Approximately 1,000 Greek American children have been educated at the Academy over the last decade. The Academy’s vision is creating a place where young generations discover their roots, cultivate their talents, and learn the importance of giving back.

About Hellenic American Academy

Hellenic American Academy is home to Socrates Day School, a private dual-language preK-8 school. Over 90% of Day School students meet or exceed state standards in national standardized math & reading tests. The Academy also offers Saturday and evening Greek language and culture courses and various performing arts events (in Greek and English) for adults throughout the year.

The Academy has been recognized by the University of Crete as a model of outstanding Greek language education.