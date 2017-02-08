EU Migration Chief Avramopoulos to Meet with DHS on Refugees

BRUSSELS – The European Union’s top migration official, Dimitris Avramopoulos will tell the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly that United States must go on accepting refugees, becoming on Wednesday the first senior Brussels official to visit Washington since Trump’s inauguration.

Avramopoulos and Kelly will also discuss security during their first face-to-face meeting that comes at a delicate time for the transtlantic relationship, with the EU worrying Trump could turn his back on America’s European allies, Reuters reports.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told lawmakers Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s immigration and travel ban made “an awful lot of sense” but probably should have been delayed at least long enough to brief Congress about it.

Kelly’s comment to the House Homeland Security Committee was the most direct acknowledgment by a high-level administration official that the rollout of Trump’s executive order had been mishandled.

“In retrospect, I should have — this is all on me, by the way — I should have delayed it just a bit so that I could talk to members of Congress, particularly to the leadership of committees like this, to prepare them for what was coming,” Kelly said in his first public meeting with lawmakers since being confirmed by the Senate last month.

“The EU and the U.S. are historic partners and we must build on that. Security and migration are at the top of the European and the transatlantic agendas, where responsibilities, commitments and principles should be respected. I am in the U.S. to reaffirm the bonds of a historic partnership with the new U.S. administration and agree on a common agenda for the way forward”, Avramopoulos told “Wall Street Journal“.

Below is the Full statement from Mr. Avramopoulos on Reuters:

It is important to foster a common understanding in front of this unprecedented phenomenon of our times.

The refugee crisis today is not a problem of Europe, or the US. It is a global challenge and it has to be faced as such.

At the same time, EU-US relations have long-standing roots and they have been nurtured in even more difficult times in the past.

Beyond governments, what determines our relationship is history itself.

And this is a common responsibility shared by all of us.

As for terrorism, the global challenge to fight this horrendous phenomenon, all along with migration, requires a strong and trustful cooperation. This is what I will discuss with Secretary Kelly, who has acquired a great experience throughout the years and I look forward to establishing good personal relations that will contribute to making our partnership even stronger.

A strong EU sticks by its strong principles of offering protection to those in need, of not discriminating against nationality, religion or origin. This is what defines our migration policy in Europe.

Democracy, equality, the rule of law – these are all values we also share with the US. Of course our openness should not come at the expense of our security – but our security objectives should never come at the expense of our fundamental values of openness and tolerance either.

Refugee resettlement is a global responsibility and it cannot be shouldered by just a handful of countries. Nations with a long experience in this field, having hosted millions of migrants and refugees, I hope will continue playing their responsible leading role.

The US has established itself not only as a great republic but more importantly as a great democracy. For the last two centuries it has taken up leading initiatives in showing solidarity to the world, in good as well as difficult times. It has contributed not only with ideas and strategies but also in sacrifices. And this historical legacy is still timely, topical and alive.