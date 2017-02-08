ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is reportedly mulling more austerity concessions to the country’s international creditors that would be offset by tax cuts in some categories.

The embattled Radical Left SYRIZA leader will likely agree to “precautionary measures” to apply after 2018 – but with immediate enactment – to get the lenders to loosen up and free more monies from a long-delayed, staggered third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.57 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

The business newspaper Naftemporiki reported that the prospect was raised during a meeting of the party’s political council as Tsipras is seeking a compromise in which he could say he both rejects and accepts austerity and more tough measures.

The government has been locked in talks for 18 months with the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank while the International Monetary Fund, which took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($255.53 billion) is staying out of the third until more austerity is implemented.

According to reports, SYRIA is eyeing an “attractive package” of offset measures to counteract more austerity conditions that would be dumped on taxpayers Tsipras vowed to protect and quell growing dissension among lawmakers over his repeated surrenders.

Those are said to include tax cuts for small-to-medium-sized businesses, a possible reduction in VAT rates for islands, a lowering of the property tax (ENFIA) for certain “special” categories of owners (probably low-income taxpayers etc.) and possible tax breaks for other categories of professionals are unofficially being circulated by the government side to its Parliament group.

In return, Tsipras would step across another of his so-called “Red Lines” and acquiesce to diluting labor laws that would strip workers of protections, which he swore he would never do.

He already went back on promises to cut taxes and hit beleaguered Greeks with an avalanche of new tax hikes, including on staples such as coffee.