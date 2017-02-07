The Latest Food Trend in Athens is Brunch

More and more Greeks are following the new brunch trend. The meal is a combination of breakfast and lunch – served around noon, it starts off with tea or coffee, marmalade, muffins, bagels, pancakes, and other breakfast favorites before moving on to menu-ordered items like Eggs Benedict, omelets, and quiche.

Originating in England in the late 19th century, brunch was originally served in a buffet style. In the US, the meal gained popularity in the 1930’s, and is often associated with special occasions, weddings, and Mother’s Day.

Many cafes and restaurants in Athens now provide special brunch menus and even signature morning cocktails, including the typical Bloody Marys, Bellinis, and Mimosas. Below are just five of the Athens eateries offering both the classic and fun, modern versions of brunch.

New Hotel

A contemporary venue in the heart of Athens, New Hotel, Filellinon 16, has updated its popular Sunday brunch. The menu features organic comfort food, and tasty cocktails handcrafted by talented mixologists.

Mama Roux

A popular and trendy spot, Mama Roux, Aiolou 48, offers outdoor dining with tables on the pedestrian street of Aiolou. The brunch menu includes Eggs Benedict, muffins, bagels, omelets, pancakes, scrambled eggs, and burgers, among other delicious items.

New York Sandwiches

In a New York state of mind, New York Sandwiches, Sinopis 3, offers French toast, eggs Benedict, American pancakes, bagels, salads, and, of course, burgers.

Bel Ray

A corner snack bar located at 88 Falirou in Koukaki, Bel Ray offers a variety of dishes. Among the items on the menu are Croque Madame with smoked ham, tomato and Swiss cheese, pancakes, and vegetable tarts.

Harvest Coffee & Wine

A wine bar-restaurant based on Spanish cuisine, Harvest Coffee & Wine serves an array of eggs and pancakes with sweet or savory fillings. It is located at 64 Aeolou & Evripidou.