Lemon is a classic flavor in Greek cooking and brightens up a variety of dishes from salads and cooked vegetables to roasted meats and fried foods. For dessert, cakes and cookies flavored withe lemon add a freshness to the end of any meal. Here is a tasty lemon cake recipe to enjoy.

Lemon Cake

2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 large eggs

1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan, set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. In a separate bowl, beat the oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, eggs, and yogurt. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until just combined. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake in the preheated oven for 55 minutes to an hour or until golden brown and a cake tester, skewer, or toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 10-15 minutes before removing from pan. Allow to cool completely before serving. If preferred for even more lemon flavor, when the cake is completely cooled, drizzle with Lemon Glaze- whisk together 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest, and 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice until smooth.