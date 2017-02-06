Letter from Athens: Two Years of SYRIZA, Whadda Ya Get? 63,685,920 Euros Daily Debt

It’s good that Greece’s Not-Ready-for-Prime-Time Minister Alexis “The Great Reneger” Tsipras decided to mark two years in power with a newspaper interview instead of a news conference (he doesn’t hold them) because there wouldn’t have been enough barf bags to go around.

He took office on Jan. 25, 2015 on the back of promises to roll back big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and privatizations imposed by the coalition led by the New Democracy Capitalists and its partner and otherwise rival, the PASOK Anti-Socialists, who have fallen so far out of favor that they’ve renamed themselves Democratic Alignment and are a blip on the radar screen.

Tsipras – for whom fealty to Communism and radical ideology comes before love of country – promised a Leftist revolution sweeping over Europe. That worked out as well as Soviet domination of the world.

After promising, pledging, vowing, swearing, writing-in-blood that he would reverse austerity and stand up to the bad guys, the European Union, International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism who put up 326 billion euros in three bailouts, he’s spent the two years kowtowing and surrendering to them.

Instead of restored pay, pension benefits, minimum wage, collective bargaining and worker hirings – not counting the thousands of SYRIZANS he hired – Tsipras fell in line and piled an avalanche of new austerity and tax hikes on the people he promised to respect: workers, pensioners and the poor.

What makes it so maddening isn’t that he did the predictable, because it’s only math after all and Jesus Christ could be Prime Minister and would have to submit to lenders, but that Tsipras has said he had no choice and that since he still opposes what he did that he really didn’t do it or that it doesn’t count that he did it.

That’s the kind of folderol spin that SYRIZA uses because it doesn’t know the truth or couldn’t stand it. You don’t want them on the wall.

The result has been that his popularity stands at around 10 percent, which is really unpopularity, but he walks around with that Alfred E. Neuman smirk pretending that he’s won when he’s really had his head handed to him by the people he most hates, the neo-Conservatives, bankers and Capitalists.

So when the second anniversary of surrender rolled around, Tsipras used it to proclaim himself victorious again and – I kid you not – promise, pledge, vow, swear and write in blood that there would be no more austerity measures.

“Under no circumstances will we have legislation for any further austerity measures — not another euro — beyond what has already been agreed upon,” Tsipras told the daily EfSyn newspaper.

That’s the equivalent of the late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner giving a vote of confidence to Manager Billy Martin before firing him, rehiring him, firing him, and rehiring him. If Tsipras says he’ll do something, run to OPAP, Las Vegas or Paddy Power and bet the house he won’t. You’ll make more than if you’d bet on Evander Holyfield over Mike Tyson.

The IMF is pressing for tougher cuts, arguing that fiscal goals set out for Greece, including an ambitious 2017 growth target, cannot be achieved under current budget plans unless the country is granted more generous debt relief.

On Jan. 24, the government said it was willing to extend an automatic spending reduction mechanism for an additional year — beyond the current 2016-2018 bailout program. Which, of course, is something Tsipras swore, vowed, etc. that he would never do, liar that he is.

Tsipras’ government is hoping to overcome delays in bailout talks to try to qualify the country to participate in a European Central Bank bond-buying stimulus program. That, it argues, is key to economic recovery after years of decline and stagnation.

Near his office Jan. 25, a small group of state hospital workers held a protest against ongoing health service cuts. Some briefly scuffled with riot police blocking the road.

“It’s two years today since the government was formed … and we’ve had two years of false commitments on public health,” protest organizer Michalis Giannakos said.

“Patients are dying on folding beds and on gurneys because the health system is falling apart.”

The truth is that Tsipras and his phony followers in SYRIZA, who love spouting revolutionary slogans behind the comfort of their espresso cups, don’t care how many workers get pay cuts, pensioners have benefits slashed, how many people get fired as long as the loonies can stay in power and bilk monthly paychecks from the public coffers.

These people, as the Governor of Washington noted about President Hump’s team, “couldn’t run a two-car funeral.”

Under Tsipras and SYRIZA, Greece’s debt is going up 7,368 euros ($7,957) a second, 44,208 euros per minute, or 2,653,580 euros per hour. That works out to 63,685,920 euros or $68,782,704 per day. How’s that for a revolution?

This from a man who said he would defend the defenseless, crush the oligarchy and restore a quality of life and dignity to downtrodden people, who said, “We are committing ourselves to basic protections of our people … we will not permit banks to repossess the homes of working class and middle class people.”

He did, of course, and now the banks owe him a debt they can never repay.