Greece-Turkey Tension Grows in Aegean, Kammenos Singled Out

The war of words between Greece and Turkey over the tiny Aegean islets of Imia has grown tense as Athens tried to defuse the anxiety to prevent a confrontation.

Greece’s military remains on alert after Turkish F-16 fighter jets violated Greek air space repeatedly and as Ankara keeps taking verbal shots.

The Greek military is worried about a possible surprise move by the Turkish Navy in the Aegean – either another attempt by a Turkish vessel to approach the Imia islets or a claim by Turkey to search and rescue rights in the area, sources told the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up his rhetoric after Greece’s high court refused to extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup they said they had no part in, prompting them to land a helicopter in northern Greece and seek asylum.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the “tone” and “absurd remarks” of Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, saying that they were “deplorable.”

“We condemn his baseless, inappropriate as well as unethical expressions against our country and our President and return them to the owner,” the Turkish ministry said.

“It is so unfortunate that this person, with such lack of consideration, fairness and utter disregard for the most basic rules of courtesy at the international level, and being ignorant of the principal bilateral instruments regarding irregular migration, occupies the office of the Minister of National Defense of Greece at these difficult times for the whole world as well as our region,” the statement added and called on Greek authorities to “act with responsibility.”

The statement followed Kammenos’s comments during an interview with ANT1 TV during which he accused Ankara of “cowboy tactics” in the Aegean and defended his right to fly over the Imia islets, which both countries claim as their own.