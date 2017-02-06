Greek Migration Chief Gets Rough Reception at Elliniko

ATHENS – Angry refugees living in the old international airport at Elliniko gave Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas a tough reception when he visited on Feb. 6.

The government runs the makeshift site where thousands of refugees have been living, many in tents on the concrete, for more than a year although Mouzalas keeps saying, without doing anything, they would be moved to better camps.

He was kept out of the site by residents furious over the conditions there with some shoving children at him and screaming in his face, live television coverage showed.

Dozens of protesting migrants formed a human chain at the entrance to the site, keeping out police and the minister, as child refugees sat on top of a barbed wire fence, shouting at the officers, Kathimerini added.

The minister, who initially arrived at the site alone, was eventually allowed to enter by migrants who wanted to give him their demands.

During a press conference at the site, Mouzalas denied reports that some of the migrants had started a hunger strike in protest at conditions, accusing a far-left group of spread the rumor as “misinformation” and fake news.

The site is the location of a planned major renovation project of commercial buildings although it was supposed to be turned into Europe’s largest urban park, an idea abandoned as Greece seeks every euro it can during a crushing economic crisis.

There are some 64,000 refugees and migrants stuck in Greece with the suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey, including nearly 14,000 on islands.

Mouzalas is a frequent target of human rights critics especially after he said no refugees were sleeping in the cold although three have died on Lesbos, at least one trying to use a makeshift stove while sheltered in a freezing tent and as videos and photos showed refugees and migrants living in miserable conditions he keeps saying will get better but don’t.