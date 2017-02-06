US Likely EU Envoy Pushes Greece Eurozone Exit

US President Donald Trump’s choice for America’s European Union Ambassador said Greece should consider leaving the Eurozone.

There’s a “very strong reason for Greece moving away from the euro” academic and business consultant Ted Malloch told the Bloomberg news agency while reminding he’s not taken the position of being the US liaison to the EU.

He also said he’s not “privy” to the view from the International Monetary Fund, one of Greece’s international lenders but that he’s discussed it.

“I believe there is friction, frankly, about whether there should be a bailout and who’s responsibility that bailout would be, and why Greece continues in that the same kind of stagnating situation that it’s found itself over the last period of year,” he told the news agency.

Asked by the Bloomberg anchor if the country should leave the Eurozone, he said: “I don’t want to speak for the Greeks, but from an economist’s perspective there is a very strong reason for Greece moving away from the euro”.