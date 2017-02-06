Two-Thirds of Greek Businesses Bad Credit Risks

ATHENS – Almost two in every three Greek companies aren’t creditworthy, compared to 6 percent in 2009, a survey has found.

The poll compiled by ICAP showed the devastating results of a seven-year-long economic crisis and crushing austerity measures and the collapse of the Greek production base, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Most Greek companies can’t cover their obligations, have weak financial results and aren’t competitive, the survey found, with many likely to fail as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA coalition, which reneged on anti-austerity promises, said it’s bringing a recovery.

Another 27 percent of enterprises are on the verge of being deemed bad credit works and unable to get loans, it was reported.