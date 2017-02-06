SYRIZA Gives Free Electricity for Debtors Under 1,000 Euros

ATHENS – A ruling by the governing Radical Left SYRIZA to write off electric utility bills up to 1,000 euros ($1,075) has driven up unpaid bills to more than 469 million euros ($504 million).

Floundering in the polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ coalition government’s decision to exempt 1,536,305 debtors has the Public Power Corporation (PPC) now reeling too.

While out of power, SYRIZA supported the “I Won’t Pay” movement of Greeks hardest hit by big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings as thousands refused to pay road tolls, public transportation tickets and other bills.

Even though the unemployed and low-income are already given 40 percent subsidies on their electric bills the decision to write off debts under 1,000 euros has extended the blanket leniency but is nearly crippling PPC, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Up to December 31, 2016, only 14 percent of debtors owing amounts up to 1,000 euros had entered PPC’s favorable settlement program, the paper said.

A total of 1,311,059 consumers with total debts of 347,642,514 euros have chosen to stay away and not make any effort to pay knowing the government, in a tight squeeze, has given them a free pass.

PPC wanted the leniency level cut to 500 euros but SYRIZA Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, a former Economy Minister charged with bringing in revenues, rejected it. .”

PPC Chairman Manolis Panayiotakis said that “the interventions made by the state in the name of social policy do not permit the company to operate competitively.”