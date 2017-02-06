The Malteased Falcons: Pats’ Tom is Terrific as Atlanta Snatches Defeat from the Jaws of Victory

HOUSTON, TX – Super Bowl LI (51) was an epic battle between the concurrently loathed, feared, and revered New England Patriots, and the lovable underdog Atlanta Falcons. It was also the first major national event that – at least for a few hours – took the politically-divided nation’s mind off the recent election and onto the field of play. It featured a halftime performance by Lady Gaga that won her a lot of respect from doubters, and for the first time in many years, there was hardly any talk about the commercials.

The upstart Falcons performed brilliantly on defense, holding the Patriots –vying for their fifth Super Bowl championship, all under Quarterback Tom Brady and Head Coach Bill Bellichick – to an improbable three points at halftime and nine through three quarters.

Enjoying a dominating 28-9 lead heading into the final 15 minutes, the Falcons had a ringside seat to one of the greatest comebacks in football history, as Brady led the Patriots to 25 unanswered points for a 24-28 overtime win, cementing him in the minds of all but the most stubborn doubters as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Unfazed by a listless performance through three quarters, Brady finished the game with a stellar 466 yards passing and two touchdowns.

He was voted Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP), though his running back, James White, could just as easily have won the award – having rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).

Pop star Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known as “Lady Gaga,” a multi-Grammy-winning international pop singing superstar, shone brilliantly in the halftime show, flawlessly nailing all her songs, perpetuating her image of a strong, sexy woman, but not raunchy, not promiscuous, not looking for cheap headlines.

There was talk that being a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton, Lady Gaga would have been the latest in a cavalcade of celebrities to take a swipe at newly-elected President Donald Trump, but she didn’t. In her opening medley featuring “God Bless America,” and “This Land is Your Land,” she ended the ensemble by speaking the words: one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.” She did not emphasize “all,” the preferred codespeak for implying that the new administration is selective in its sense of justice.

Perhaps most importantly, sports fans took to social media, overwhelmingly praising Brady for an incredible performance, most acknowledging him as the greatest ever, fessing it pains them to admit it.

For Brady – who first began to capture the imagination of the football world when he led the Patriots to victory over the heavily-favored St. Louis Rams, an offensive juggernaut propelled by quarterback Kurt Warner, in Super Bowl XXXVI (36) in February, 2002 – had a monkey on his back: a tainted 2014 season because of “Deflategate,” accusation that he, Coach Bellichick, and the Patriots staff improperly kept footballs underinflated for better control (gripping), in violation of NFL standards, in their AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts. Even though the Patriots won in a 45-7 blowout – their defense alone outscored the Colts – the stigma was there. That the Patriots defeated the monstrous Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, on a last-minute interception on a decision to throw from the 2-yard line even though most thought a handoff to the virtually unstoppable running back Marshawn Lynch would have been the right call, was considered by many a lucky win.

The Patriots’ latest championship, this year, erased those doubts. Like it or not (some do, others don’t), it’s not luck, and it’s not cheating. It’s greatness.