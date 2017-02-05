George Marcus donates $1 million to Hellenic College – Holy Cross

BOSTON.- George Marcus one of the most successful and prominent Greek-American businessman in the U.S. living in California and his family donated one million dollars to Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. It is an unrestricted donation to be used to strengthen and grow Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

Mr. Marcus was honored with an Honorary doctorate during the May 2016 graduation ceremonies along with worldwide famous Greek-American surgeon specializing in transplants Dr. Andreas Tzakis.

George M. Marcus, was born George Moutsanas in Euboea, Greece and immigrated to the US at the age of 4 with his parents and his sister. He is a graduate of the Harvard Business School’s Owners/Presidents Management Program and the Georgetown University Leadership Program.

Along with another Greek-American couple, George and Judy Marcus opened the successful Evvia restaurant in Palo Alto in 1995, and its sister restaurant Kokkari in San Francisco in 1999. Known for its rustic and elegant cuisine and environment, Kokkari enjoys its standing as the premier Greek restaurants and a favorite of the local Democratic establishment.

Together with his partner, William A. Millichap, he is founder and chairman of Marcus & Millichap Company (NYSE: MMC), one of the country’s premier providers of investment real estate brokerage services, and the parent company of a diversified group of real estate, service, investment and development firms. MMC’s featured company, Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, has established itself as a leading real estate firm with more than 1,200 brokers in markets throughout the United States. With 78 offices across the U.S. and Canada, the firm focuses on investment brokerage, and provides financing and research services to both buyers and sellers. Marcus came to San Francisco from Greece at the age of four. He completed his undergraduate studies in Economics at San Francisco State University in just two and a half years, and founded the university’s first economics club. He also served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the California State University System in 1981-89, and has helped select several SFSU presidents. He was named SFSU Alumnus of the year in 1989 and one of its 11 Distinguished Centennial Alumni in 1999. He and his wife, Judy, helped create SFSU’s International Center for the Arts with a $3 million gift. Marcus also helped develop SFSU’s Greek Studies program, and chairs its Modern Greek Studies Foundation, which supports the Nikos Kazantzakis Chair for Modern Greek Studies.

In 2008, Marcus co-founded the National Hellenic Society.

Among Marcus’ professional memberships are the Board of Regents of the University of California, the Real Estate Roundtable and the Policy Advisory Board of the University of California in Berkeley’s Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics. He is an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and also a member of the Leadership 100.

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, in a written statement posted on the Web of Hellenic College and Holy Cross stated that “I give glory to God for this impressive gift made by George and Judy Marcus, who have time and time again shown their desire to not only grow our Church but have it thrive.” The Archbishop also commended The School’s president Rev. Christopher Metropulos saying that “on behalf of our Archdiocese and the Hellenic College and Holy Cross Board of Trustees, I commend Fr. Christopher Metropulos, the administration, faculty and staff for their cooperative work at the educational, intellectual, and spiritual formation center of our Faith.”

Fr. Metropulos noted that “George and Judy Marcus have expressed their belief in educating our future Orthodox clergy and lay leaders through this inspirational gift. Their confidence in our ability to help shape the next generation of the Orthodox Faith is testament to the strength of the learning and spiritual formation taking place here on the Holy Hill.”

As Hellenic College Holy Cross looks to the next 80 years of its history, this generosity will help increase the reach of the school through enhanced admissions efforts, bring practical and theological training for current Orthodox clergy and Orthodox laity through a new online and continuing education platform, and support other areas of immediate impact.

George and Judy Marcus are committed philanthropists who have given generously to support education, human service organizations, and religious causes. They have been generous supporters of Hellenic College Holy Cross in the past, along with other Orthodox institutions.

This generous gift is the second $1+ million gift that Hellenic College Holy Cross has received in the past two months, the first being a $1.5 million gift from the Lilly Endowment Inc. for programmatic support.