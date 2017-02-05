Tsipras’ Jet Made Secret Paris Stop after Lisbon EU Meeting

ATHENS – After being pressed, Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras’ office said he made an unannounced stop in Paris on the way back from a European Union leaders meeting in Lisbon.

The information came out only after New Democracy Vice President Adonis Georgiadis demanded the government publish the flight plans for the Prime Minister’s jet from Jan. 27-30.

The dates cover Tsipras’s visit to Lisbon for the summit of southern EU but Georgiadis suggested to SKAI TV the Premier may have made another stop on his way back from the Portuguese capital that was not announced.

“I’m asking for the flight plans,” he said. “They are official documents and they should not even think of arguing that they are classified.”

Georgiadis also asked for a list of all the passengers on board the aircraft. He did not give any further details.

The Prime Minister’s office later admitted the plane stopped in Paris but would not say if it was personal business instead of professional although no news stories came from the stop.

It also described as “unethical and false” claims that Tsipras had used the jet for a personal break but didn’t say what the professional reason was.