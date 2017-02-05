Greek Farmer Road Blocks Keep Cargo from FYROM

Greek producers were unable to send tens of thousands of cargo to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) because of border road blocks set up by Greek farmers angry over tax hikes and other measures.

The cargo is stacked up in Thessaloniki because tractors have blockaded the border crossing at Evzones, Kathimerini said.

Some trucks carrying raw materials such as steel and nickel attempted to cross the border using secondary roads to avoid the tractors, it was reported.

The government, which has not tried to stop the protests, said if the blockade doesn’t end that it would cause even more serious financial consequences for Greek companies and problems in FYROM with companies awaiting shipments.

Livestock farmers in Prespes, northern Greece, said yesterday that they will be staging a blockade at the Krystallopigi crossing between Greece and Albania.