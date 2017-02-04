British Airways to Add Direct Flights to Skiathos this Summer

British Airways (BA) announced the introduction of direct flights from London City Airport to the Greek island of Skiathos from this summer. This is the third direct flight to Greece from London City Airport offered by BA, which also operates flights to Mykonos and Santorini, as reported by ANA-MPA.

The new flights will start operating on June 26 and fly out three times a week until the end of September, offering more than two million seats for visits to the island over the summer. With the addition of Skiathos, BA now flies direct to 12 destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Kos, Rhodes, Iraklio, Chania, Kalamata, Corfu, and Zakynthos.

Skiathos is the westernmost island in the Northern Sporades, east of the Pelion peninsula in Magnesia on the mainland, and west of the island of Skopelos. Besides its natural beauty, the island is also famous as the site where the first flag of Greece was created and raised over the Evangelistria Monastery in 1807, and where the military leaders of the War of Independence gathered, including Theodoros Kolokotrones and Andreas Miaoulis, for a meeting and were sworn to the flag by the local bishop. The loom on which the flag was woven can still be seen at the monastery.