Andreas Dracopoulos, SNF co-President Visits St. Demetrios School of Astoria

ASTORIA – The students, teachers, and staff at St. Demetrios School in Astoria welcomed a special guest on Thursday, February 2, as Andreas C. Dracopoulos co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation took time out of his busy schedule for a visit to the historic school. St. Demetrios School Board President Nick Andriotis led a tour of the school reminding the students of the 5th grade class that the SNF has donated $2 million and without the support of the SNF, the school’s tuition would be at least $1,000 more a year. Archimandrite and Dean of St. Demetrios Cathedral Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, School Superintendent of St. Demetrios Dr. Anastasios Koularmanis, SNF Chief Financial Officer Vasili Tsamis, SNF Director of Programs & Strategic Initiatives Stelios Vasilakis, and Antonis H. Diamataris- publisher / editor of The National Herald were also in attendance for the visit.

The school choir under the direction of music teacher Vangelis Chaziroglou entertained the guests and highlighted the excellent work done in the school and the talents that emerge through extracurricular programs supported by the generosity of the SNF. The guests were visibly moved by the performance of Greek songs sung so well by the students. The students in the art class presented examples of their artwork, including a painting of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, and a portrait of Ethnikos Kyrix-National Herald founder Petros Tatanis.

The visit took place a few months after SNF donated $750,000 for the school years 2013-2014, 2014-2015, and 2015-2016 and intended to recruit four supervisors to implement programs for the English language in history, mathematics, natural sciences and the arts.

This donation was provided through a matching fund for the community’s donation of $250,000, so the school benefited by $1million.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation as the “National Herald” has written so far has provided more than $2 million and is the top benefactor of St. Demetrios, the only Greek high school in America.

After visiting the 10th grade class and the art hall, the guests enjoyed a meal in the school library with Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, the newly elected president of the parish council Van (Evangelos) Christakos, Andriotis, Dr. Koularmanis, college advisor Helen Karagiorgos, and secretary Vasiliki (Tsampika) Sideris.

The discussion focused on the structure and performance of the school, the use of donations to good administration, relations between the school and the community, and the role of the Archdiocese.

In the discussion of the donations to the school made by SNF and individual donors from the community, Dracopoulos asked the leaders of the school about donations or grants from other organizations or foundations including the Archdiocese, FAITH, and the Leadership 100. Koularmanis and Andriotis indicated that they have never received any donation from those organizations which Dracopoulos called a “shame.” The school leaders agreed that more communication is needed to help raise funds for scholarships and letters must be written to those who can do so much for the support of the school.

Dracopoulos also mentioned the need for regulating the school structure so St. Demetrios does not become “a mere footnote” in the history of the Greek community.

The SNF has supported with several grants the largest Greek-American Orthodox School in the United States, with grants that aim to maintain and upgrade the school.

As noted on the school’s website, Saint Demetrios Greek-American Schools are committed to provide each student an outstanding opportunity to achieve academic excellence in an environment which fosters a strong sense of community. Students are thoroughly prepared through a stimulating and rigorous academic curriculum, an outstanding faculty and small class size. In addition, students participate in a variety of extracurricular activities that extend beyond their well-rounded classroom programs. These activities help students to learn important social, leadership and life skills.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation is one of the world’s leading private international philanthropic organizations, making grants in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports, and social welfare. The Foundation funds organizations and projects that are expected to achieve a broad, lasting, and positive impact for society at large, focusing on vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, and also exhibit strong leadership and sound management.

Since 1996, the SNF has made grant commitments of $1.9 billion / €1.6 billion, through 3,685 grants to nonprofit organizations in 111 nations around the world. In 2016, SNF marked its twentieth year of global philanthropic activity.

