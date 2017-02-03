AGAPW Vasilopita and Agapi Stassinopoulos’ New Book Presented

From left to right: Agatha Mishto, Dr. Aphrodite Navab, Dr. Miranda Kofinas, Agapi Stassinopoulos, Litsa Diamataris, Alisha Hylton, AGAPW President Dr. Olga Alexakos, and Faith Bethelard. Photo: Costas Bej

NEW YORK – The Association of Greek-American Professional Women (AGAPW) presented their first event of the year on January 30 at Coco-Mat, in Manhattan’s SoHo. The annual cutting of the Vasilopita was held with best wishes for the New Year as well as the presentation of the book Wake Up to the Joy of You: 52 Meditations and Practices for a Calmer, Happier Life by Agapi Stassinopoulos. The book was recently published by Harmony Books and includes useful tips for a peaceful and happy life.

Dr. Miranda Kofinas holding a copy of the book with author Agapi Stassinopoulos. Photo by Costas Bej

Alisha Hylton, Agapi Stassinopoulos, AGAPW President Dr. Olga Alexakos, and Litsa Diamataris. Photo: Costas Bej

AGAPW President Dr. Olga Alexakos welcomed the members of the Association and guests and wished 2017 to be a year of successes. She also referred to the scholarship program noting that submissions are already being accepted and the scholarships will be given out at the event in March.

