Greece Moves to Improve Deadly Lesbos Refugee Camps

Greece’s embattled government said it will make more improvements to a refugee detention center on Lesbos where three died in less than a week.

Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas, before photos and videos showing refugees living in freezing tents, had denied any were in the cold and said the government was doing what it could to help those waiting for asylum applications to be processed.

An investigation is ongoing into how the three refugees and migrants died at the Moria center but an initial report indicated at least one was overcome by fumes from using a makeshift heater in his tent where he was going cold although Mouzalas said none were.

Steps have included moving 300 people, mostly families, to another facility at Kara Tepe and providing winter tents to 700 camp residents who were staying in shelters designed for summer despite the cold weather, Kathimerini said.

Plans are also under way to develop a plot right beside the Moria center that has been leased by the Danish Red Cross but left unutilized because of local opposition to plans to expand the facility.

A slew of human rights groups have accused the government of doing too little and Doctors Without Borders joined the chorus of criticism and said there aren’t even basic necessities in many cases.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders has accused the government of failing to provide migrants and refugees with basic necessities and said Moria is a “death camp for refugees and migrants,” in a statement.