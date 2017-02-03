Tsipras, Merkel Want Faster Greek Bailout Reform Talks

Greek Prime Minister and German Chancellor on Feb. 3 said they want Greece’s lagging reform bailout talks to be accelerated.

They met on the sidelines of a European Union leaders meeting in Malta designed to also talk about the refugee crisis in Europe and Greece.

Germany is the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($350 billion) in three bailouts but the third, for 86 billion euros ($92.35 billion) has been mostly hung up for more than 18 months as Tsipras is trying to wiggle out of more harsh reforms after surrendering most of his anti-austerity promises.

Tsipras has been holding a series of meetings with EU leaders as part of the Greek government’s aim to complete a “political negotiation” on the remaining prior actions being demanded by international creditors.

The International Monetary Fund took part in the first two rescue packages but has stayed out of the third so far until Greece imposes more tough conditions.