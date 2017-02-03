Harvard Honors Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Ryan Reynolds’ superpowers are about to be rewarded by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The “Deadpool” star will be honored Feb. 3 as the group’s 2017 Man of the Year.

The nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization annually presents the award to performers who’ve made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.

Canada-born Reynolds will be roasted before he collects the group’s coveted pudding pot.

Last year’s Man of the Year was Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Previous winners dating to 1963 include Bob Hope, Warren Beatty and Robin Williams.

Actress Octavia Spencer was celebrated last week as the 2017 Woman of the Year.