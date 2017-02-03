Turkey Says Kammenos Actions Bringing “Point of No Return” for Greece

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos’ provocations are bringing Greece and Turkey to the point of “no return” and a military confrontation.

That came after Kammenos flew over the islets of Imia near Turkey, which both claim, and dropped wreaths in honor of three Greek military servicemen killed there in a 1996 helicopter crash during the first clash between the countries there.

But Kammenos – who went to Imia two years ago as well – went there this time only after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent his top army chief on a gunboat past the islands and had Turkish F-16 fighter jets fly over it.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are the junior partner in a coalition with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA, has been antagonizing Turkey with bellicose rhetoric.

Erdogan has been stepping up his bold talk after Greece’s high court rejected the extradition of eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup attempt in Turkey in July 2012 – they said they weren’t involved – and landed their helicopter in Greece seeking asylum.

“Turkey knows how to give the right response and, by Allah, in the event of an accident there will be no return,” Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish daily Hurriyet, and urged Kammenos to “come to his senses,” over Imia.

Cavusoglu said it was Greece which was being provocative, not Turkey, which he said is a reasoned and prudent country and trying to avoid a confrontation.

Turkey has been “mature” in its behavior and so should Kammenos, he said, without mentioning raging threats by other Turkish ministers against Greece and Erdogan’s coveting of Greek islands near Turkey and refusal to recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne which set borders between the countries.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias tried to calm tensions. “We are a country that believes in good-neighborly relations,” Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

“We do not want friction with anyone but we will not yield to pressure from anyone.” He added that Greece “believes in the international rule of law.”

Turkish TV crews have been sighted on the mainland opposite Imia where they are reportedly monitoring movement around the islets, the newspaper added.

So far, Greece has responded in kind to incursions, sending up F-16s to engage in mock dogfights with Turkish jets to drive them away and sending Naval vessels to shadow Turkish warships which pass Greek islands.

Greece has also issued strict instructions to military authorities to ensure that an accident is avoided at all costs during the mock dogfights that erupt over the Aegean Sea, it was reported.