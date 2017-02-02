Olympiacos dominates Unics in Kazan

Olympiacos Piraeus overcame injuries to grab its 10th win in its last 12 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague games by downing Unics Kazan 75-90 on the road on Thursday. Olympiacos improved to 15-6 in the standings, while Unics dropped to 7-14. Erick Green led the winners with 25 points, Georgios Printezis added 20, Nikola Milutinov had 11 and Kostas Papanikolaou 10 for Olympiacos, which was without the injured Vassilis Spanoulis, Patric Young and Matt Lojeski. Keith Langford led Unics with 25 points, Pavel Antipov added 19 and Art Parakhouski had 14 for the hosts, who were without playmakers Quino Colom and Anton Ponkrashov. Olympiacos had a near-perfect start, hitting 7 of its first 10 two-point shots and going 9 of 12 from downtown. It tied a EuroLeague all-time record by getting a 20-point margin after 10 minutes (13-33) and extended it to 16-43 early in the second quarter. At halftime, Olympiacos had outrebounded Unics 9-18 with more offensive rebounds (6) than its opponent’s defensive boards (4) in addition to 12 assists and having made 10 of 15 three-point shots to get a 36-56 margin. Unics improved in the second half to get within 61-69 in the fourth quarter, but Printezis showed great leadership in crunch time and made the critical baskets Olympiacos needed to keep full control of the game. In the end, three-point shots (14) and offensive rebounds (12) made the difference for the Reds.

Printezis and Papanikolaou got Olympiacos going with consecutive jump hooks. Vangelis Mantzaris and Green each struck from downtown right after that for a 4-10 lead. Kostas Kaimakoglou and Vadim Panin stepped up for Unics, but Milutinov followed a jumper with a put-back slam and three-pointers by Papanikolaou and Mantzaris made it a double-digit margin. Papanikolaou and Printezis each buried a shot from beyond the arc to make it a 20-point game, 13-33, after 10 minutes. Dimitris Agravanis also hit a triple to cap a 0-14 run early in the second quarter. Antipov joined the three-point shootout, but Green and Dominic Waters boosted Olympiacos’s lead to 16-41. Khem Birch shined over with a wild alley-oop slam, but Parakhouski and Langford brought Unics a bit closer, 26-45. Printezis rescued Olympiacos and got plenty of help from Green and Milutinov to establish a 36-56 margin at halftime. Langford followed a layup with a triple right after the break and a layup by Parakhouski gave Unics hope at 43-58. Green remained unstoppable, but Langford had 4 points in a 6-0 run that brought Unics closer, 49-63. Kaimakoglou hit free throws and Marko Banic nailed his trademark baseline jumper, but Green hit a couple of jumpers to give Olympiacos a 54-69 advantage after 30 minutes. Olympiacos kept struggling to score early in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Orlando Johnson scored down low, Parakhouski made free throws and a big triple by Langford prompted the visitors to call timeout at 61-69. Printezis and Milutinov stepped up in crunch time and free throws by Papanikolaou made it a 12-point game, 65-77, with four minutes left. Printezis struck twice from downtown and added a fast break slam that sealed the outcome, 68-87, in the next-to-last minute.

