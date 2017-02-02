Letter from Athens: How New Democracy, PASOK, Parties Got Away With Bank Robbery

Here’s a phone call you’d love to listen in on.

“Hello, New Democracy headquarters. How can I help you?”

“Hi, this is the law firm of Dewey, Cheatem and Howopoulos. I’d like to speak to your leader, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis.”

“He’s not in. He’s busy saving Greece from SYRIZA. How can I help you?”

“Can you give him a message?”

“Sure, what is it?”

“Well, you owe Agricultural Bank almost 214 million euros and we were wondering when you were going to pay.”

“We’re not going to. Why don’t you hound PASOK. Those guys owe you a lot too, don’t they?”

“Well yes, they owe more than 120 million euros but we called them and they said they couldn’t pay and said, and I quote: ‘Call New Democracy and tell them to pay what they owe and then we will.’ Then they hung up laughing.”

“Well, we’re not going to pay so why don’t you call people who owe 2000 euros or 200 euros and threaten to seize their assets and homes and leave us alone.”

“That’s what SYRIZA’s doing already.”

That’s essentially what’s happening in Greece where the former ruling coalition, led by the New Democracy Capitalists and the former PASOK Socialists, who’ve changed their name to Democratic Alignment in hopes of trying to fool debt collectors, aren’t paying their loans.

That’s after previously passing laws giving immunity to bank officers who gave them loans with no collateral except taxpayer funding given political parties in power.

The banks lend the money because the parties who receive it, once in power, have huge leverage over the country’s financial system which is a cesspool of internecine interests tying together politicians, media owners and bankers in a big circle jerk of corruption in which everybody’s hands are dirty.

While New Democracy and PASOK shamelessly allowed banks to go after debtors who couldn’t pay because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings imposed by the government, the most mud is on SYRIZA, reprehensible hypocrites that they are, led by Prime Minister and Looney Left leader Alexis, “Che” Tsipras.

The alleged leader of the country had the home of Bank of Greece chief Yannis Stournaras raided in reprisal for the bank leader putting a lending ban on Agricultural Bank, which is just a front for a private ATM to hand out hundreds of millions of euros in fake loans to steal from the public.

RIGGED GAME

SYRIZA has big ties to the bank and Stournaras’ ban effectively knocked out a SYRIZA favorite to get a private TV license he was funding with a fraudulent claim he owned a hotel site that was really a goat pasture, the Financial Times said.

The parties who essentially rob the banks don’t have to account for how they spend the money so there’s no trail, yet it’s more than curious that both New Democracy and PASOK, with hundreds of millions of euros for free, are both really bankrupt.

PASOK couldn’t pay its rent or staff, New Democracy couldn’t balance its books and Mitsotakis, after he took over last year, set about trying to right it but no one knows where all the money went and no one’s going to look – and the banks aren’t going to get it back.

All this phony-baloney mumbo jumbo SYRIZA is spitting out is just to disguise its involvement in neck-deep corruption, at the same time the party said it would “place special emphasis on the case” of intertwined bank and political party connections.

They won’t and nothing will happen because it’s just political public relations to fool the public, which is rather easily done given the gullibility level here, and the police can’t really chase these political bank robbers either.

So New Democracy and PASOK – and other parties entitled to taxpayer funding – get money from the state coffers free, use it as collateral to gets loans far more than what they put up, don’t pay them back and then pass laws to let banks seize the assets of honest, decent, hardworking people who can’t pay their mortgages, credit cards and loans.

In return for their largesse, the banks got 50 billion euros ($53.6 billion) from 326 billion euros ($349.56 billion) in three international bailouts Greece needed because New Democracy and PASOK took turns – then teamed up – to bankrupt the country they professed to love but robbed.

This scandal is even worse when you count the 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in bad loans given to the media, whose owners typically own other companies and get lucrative state contracts – paid by workers, pensioners and the poor hammered by austerity.

In return, political parties get propaganda coverage from all but a few of Greece’s media outlets and all the involved interests – banks, politicians and media executives – go wee wee wee all the way home, and laugh all the way to the bank.

When a parliamentary committee was set up to examine the corruption – and just now released a finding clearing everyone of everything – Tsipras said he would uncover the scurrilous scandal and target the media barons.

“We’ll examine everything right down to the last radio antenna . . . this game of letting those responsible off the hook must stop — whether it’s political parties or media groups,” Tsipras said. Instead, he left the Greeks on the hook – again.