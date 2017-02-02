DCINY Will Present Music of Dinos Constantinides at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK – An evening of chamber music at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall by acclaimed Greek composer and Louisiana State University (LSU) professor Dinos Constantinides will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 21 at 8 PM presented by Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY).

The program offers a selection of the composer’s chamber works, performed by his fellow LSU faculty members. A survey of Constantinides’ work will be showcased with styles ranging from early serial to neo-Romantic and more.

The concert will feature faculty members from the School of Music at Louisiana State University performing Constantinides’ original compositions.

An intimate evening of Mediterranean-inspired music by Constantinides will undoubtedly delight music lovers.

Dinos Constantinides studied at The Juilliard School, and is presently Boyd Professor, the highest academic rank at Louisiana State University, and head of the Composition area with a studio of 25 students.

His music, encompassing more than 250 works in total, has been performed around the world and is featured on over 65 recordings. He is also the recipient of numerous awards and grants for his performed works.

As the Director of the prestigious LSU Festival of Contemporary Music for 22 years, Constantinides presented the top composers of the continent, including Carlos Chávez, John Cage, Milton Babbitt, Karel Husa, and Ernst Krenek.

He has served on the Board of Directors of many national societies, is a member of ASCAP, and has been an evaluator for the MacArthur Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Among the works to be performed are Mountains of Epirus for Two Violins, Four Interludes for Violin Alone, 20th Century Studies for Two Violins, Lazy Jack and his Fiddle, Family Triptych for Two Violins, Three Compositions for Voice Alone, Midnight Fantasy II, Two Works for Piano, and Music for Two Saxophones

More information about the DCINY Artist Series – The Music of Dinos Constantinides is available at dciny.org. Tickets are on sale at carnegiehall.org.

DCINY was founded in 2007 by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, with its first public concert presented in January of 2008. DCINY is a leading producer of dynamically-charged musical entertainment in renowned venues.

With its unforgettable, world-class concert experiences, empowering educational programs, and global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of performance.

Commemorating their 10th Anniversary season in 2018, DCINY is proud to have presented life-changing performances for over 40,000 performers and 170,000 audience members since its inception.

In addition to being selected three times to the Inc. 5000 listing, DCINY also recently received national recognition with the 2014 and 2015 American Prize in conducting – professional orchestra division to DCINY Artistic Director Jonathan Griffith and the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra, and the 2015 American Prize in Arts Marketing to DCINY General Director Iris Derke and the DCINY Team.

As of 2016, over 35,000 performers representing 41 countries and all 50 US states have participated in a DCINY production.

DCINY has catered to over 170,000 audience members since the inception of the company and has produced 17 world premieres and over 190 concerts (as of Dec. 31, 2016).