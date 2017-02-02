A Tasty Citrus Dessert- Orange Cake

Citrus fruits are a staple of Mediterranean cooking. From a squeeze of fresh lemon juice on grilled meats or cooked greens and salads to sweet orange desserts, Greek cuisine often incorporates citrus fruits at nearly every meal. Here is a delicious orange cake recipe to try.

Orange Cake

3 fresh orange slices 1/8 inch thick

1 2/3 cups orange juice

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 stick cinnamon, 2 inches long

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup Greek extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing the baking pan

Flour for dusting the baking pan

4 large eggs

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons finely grated orange zest

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup fine semolina

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

12 oz. country-style phyllo sheets, cut into 1 inch pieces

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place orange slices in an 8-inch square baking dish. Pour 1 cup orange juice over the orange slices. Cover the baking dish with foil and place in the preheated oven. Bake until the orange slices are soft, 40–45 minutes. Transfer the baked orange slices to a wire rack to cool.

Meanwhile, bring 3/4 cup of the sugar, the cinnamon stick, and the water to a boil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes. Then, remove from heat. Pour the syrup over the baked orange slices and allow to cool completely.

Grease a 9 by 13-inch baking pan with a little olive oil and dust with flour; set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the remaining sugar and eggs. Beat with the paddle attachment until pale and thick. Add the remaining orange juice, olive oil, yogurt, orange zest, and vanilla extract. Beat until well combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the semolina and the baking powder and add to the egg mixture. Stir in the cut phyllo. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan. Bake until light golden brown, about 35–40 minutes. Pour the syrup evenly over cake and allow it to cool. To serve, slice the cake into 12 squares, cut the baked orange slices into quarters, and top each square with the cut orange slice.