International golf “stars” will shine at Costa Navarino!

Athens, February 2, 2017. The final countdown for the 1st international golf tournament Messinia Pro-Am taking place in Costa Navarino has already begun! The Westin Resort Costa Navarino is ready to open again, welcoming the new tourism season and the top professional and amateur golfers globally!

Within the last months, the interest of the teams for the tournament peaked. 6 remaining places are now open before the final completion of all the teams!

Messinia Pro-Am 2017 is an occasion to highlight the hospitality element, for which Messinia is famous from the Homeric years! 30 teams, each consisting of one professional and three amateurs will compete on February 21-24, 2017 in the 1st Messinia Pro-Am for the first place! Among them many distinguished international professional athletes will play, such as the Dutch Ralph Miller (who recently won the PGA’s of Europe Individual Championship), the Portuguese Hugo Santos (3 times champion of the PGA Professional Championship of Europe), the Italian Emanuele Canonica (Champion of European Tour, 2005), the British, Graham Fox (No. 2 in the ranking of the PGA in Scotland), and the famous Italian Lorenzo Gagli (featured in the top 150 of the Official World Golf Ranking), as well as top Greek Pros including Adam Kritikos, Eugene Papadopoulos and Panos Karantzias!

On Sunday, February 19, the teams will receive their participation bags and confirm their participation in the tournament’s registration office at House of Events, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino. On Monday, February 20 they will be able to have their first unofficial practice.

Tuesday, February 21 is the first official practice day of each team, with the opportunity for athletes to work out in the two award-winning Costa Navarino golf courses. The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, February 22 with the 1st round being held at The Dunes Course. The 2nd round will be held on Thursday, February 23 at The Bay Course. The third and final round of the game will take place on Friday, February 24 at The Dunes Course, while the award ceremony of the tournament will take place at the end of day. The Messinia Pro-Am 2017 detailed schedule is available http://messiniaproam.costanavarino.com/event-info/schedule.html

Messinia Pro-Am aims to promote golf tourism in Greece. The sponsors supporting this goal are the official airline partner AEGEAN, member of the global airline alliance, STAR ALLIANCE, the official sponsor, Loux, which is the largest Greek soft drinks and juices company and Vodafone, Poseidonia, MyTransfer and CU BOX that equally support the tournament as official sponsors.

The company J.VOURAKIS SONS EE, official supporter will craft the golfers’ prizes. METAXA, Kyvernitis Travel and ΤοmTom Sports are also official supporters.

The contribution of the tournament helpers is particularly significant, as their benefits ensure the smooth running of the event. The Helpers include Kalamata Papadimitriou, the brands Stolichnaya and Fever-Tree, Predaris with the Cu Wrap brand and Dimiourgies.

The 1st Messinia Pro Am is organized under the auspices of the PGAs of Europe, the PGA of Greece, the Hellenic Golf Federation and the Hellenic Olympic Academy