Hostage Dead in Delaware Prison

Delaware prison officials say one hostage is dead and a second is alert and talking after authorities went into a building at the state’s largest prison where inmates took staff members hostage.

Officials announced in a statement Feb. 2 that the building where the disturbance occurred at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is now secure. The prison is in Smyrna, about 15 miles north of the state capital of Dover.

Officials say after police breached the building, one Department of Correction worker was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

The inmates took the hostages Feb. 1, prompting a lockdown of all Delaware prisons. The inmates released one staffer in the afternoon and another that night. At least one of those staffers had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.