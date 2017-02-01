Alice M. Kontokosta, (84) passed away in Manhattan Sunday, January 29, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

Kontokosta, the daughter of Michael and Anna (Gregos) Kontokosta from Kardamyla, Chios, Greece, was born in New York City in 1932. She was the first female in her family to earn a college degree, obtaining a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Brooklyn College.

Kontokosta began her career as an elementary school teacher in the New York City public school system, before leaving to partner with her brother, Emanuel, and sister, Caliope, to create the New York City based architectural and engineering firm of Kontokosta Associates and the KACE Development Corporation, a successful land development and urban planning firm with projects in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the North Fork of Long Island.

For many years, Kontokosta was a member of Kimisis Theotoku Church in Brooklyn and a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Hellenic University Club of New York and the Metropolitan Society of Kardamylians. Kontokosta enjoyed traveling to Europe and spending summers at her home in Southold on the North Fork of Long Island where she was often seen swimming in the Long Island Sound and walking its beautiful beaches. She was a loyal sister who loved nothing more than spending time with her two siblings, a devoted aunt to her niece and nephews and an adoring mentor to their young children.

Kontokosta is survived by her sister, Caliope, her sister-in-law, Patricia, and her nephews and niece, Michael, Constantine and Anna, and their families.

Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2nd at the Clavin Funeral Home, 7722 Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn.

Funeral mass is at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3rd at Kimisis Theotoku Church, 224 18th Street, Brooklyn;

Interment to follow at Stirling Cemetery, Manhanset Ave., Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: 1) Kimisis Theotoku Church, 224 18th Str., Brooklyn, NY 11215 or 2) Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church 8401 Ridge Boulevard, Brooklyn, New York 11209.

