Greece’s Anti-Corruption Agency Challenges Corruption Report

ATHENS – Transparency International’s annual report showing Greek corruption getting worse isn’t correct, the country’s anti-corruption agency said.

The report showed that under the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition that the country’s standing fell to 69th place from 58th in 2015 out of 167 countries.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras swore he would war on corruption but little has been done as it remains rampant as government plans to digitize transactions is lagging and professionals and other sectors flagrantly refuse to issue receipts for services or goods.

The Greek agency argued that the government wasn’t responsible for previous scandals that only recently have come to light and that it’s the fault of previous administrations.

“Corruption did not increase, as some representatives of interests would have you believe. The corruption [of the past] is being uncovered now,” the agency said in a statement, vowing to go after the corrupt.

The Vice President of Transparency International in Greece said the country has a problem with “petty corruption” as Greeks are forced to find alternative ways to deal with red tape as the problem keeps getting worse despite successive governments swearing to stop it.