SYRIZA Lawmaker Wants Debate On Leaving Eurozone

ATHENS – A suggestion by a SYRIZA lawmaker to hold a debate over whether Greece should leave the Eurozone has sparked a furor.

SYRIZA parliamentary spokesman Nikos Xydakis told SKAT TV that, “There should be no taboos when we are talking about people’s fate.”

“We have reached a point where the population does not have the stamina anymore,” he said.

“I believe there has to be a political and national discussion the likes of which has not taken place during the last seven years. Naturally, this discussion has to start from Parliament.”

That brought a sharp rebuke from opposition parties with the spokesman for the major rival New Democracy, Vassilis Kikilias said SYRIZA’s real intentions were coming out and that the Leftists want to leave the common currency region.

Former PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos, who had served as Finance Minister in a previous Administration, said the comment damaged Greece’s standing and economy.

Tsipras had no comment but another SYRIZA Member of Parliament, Dimitris Vettas, rejected his colleague’s idea, which came as the government was locked in long-stalled talks with international lenders over a staggered third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.83 billion).

“A return to a national currency would mean national isolation,” Vettas said. “Opinions about referendums, the drachma or anything else anyone wants to think of cannot be considered tools that help the government.”

SYRIZA MEP Stelios Kouloglou said the government, however, should have a backup plan for a Eurozone departure, a so-called Grexit, but said at the same time it would be “suicidal.”

After the backlash, Xydakis tried to clarify his position and said it was unfortunate the way he presented it and that he always supported Greece staying in the Eurozone.