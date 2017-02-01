Kammenos Flies Over Imia, Turkish F-16 Fighter Jets Respond

ATHENS – After telling Turkey not to provoke trouble, Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos led military chiefs in a fly over the Imia islets claimed by Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a warship and his top military chief on a gunboat past the islets where a confrontation between the countries over who owned them almost set off a battle in 1996, and where three Greek soldiers in a helicopter died under still-mysterious circumstances.

Kammenos had urged cooler heads but – as he did before when he went past Imia – stepped up the tension in challenging Erdogan as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said nothing.

Kammenos is leader of the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are the junior partner in the coalition led by Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA.

As he did before as well, Kammenos dropped wreaths off the islets near the Turkish coast in memory of the Greek soldiers who died there in what was said to be a weather-related crash although critics said they were shot down and the incident covered up to prevent a war.

Turkey responded by sending F-16 fighter jets over the island, part of a regular occurrence in which they are chased away by Greek fighters in mock dogfights, as they did earlier over the island of Chios near Turkey.

Erdogan is upset that Greece’s high court refused to extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup attempt in July and landed their helicopter in Greece seeking asylum. They denied taking part and have asked to be released from detention.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, visiting Belgrade, tried to keep calm over the ramped-up anxiety between the countries.

Tsipras said there shouldn’t be “violations, provocations and with the revisions of international treaties.”

Earlier, Turkey’s Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that the issue of the eight asylum soldiers will “damage” bilateral ties, and warned of reprisals with Erdogan saying that could include revoking a refugee swap deal with the European Union and Turkey unleashing thousands more on Greek islands.

“We will treat them as they treat us from now on,” Bozdag said in reference to all the countries that have refused to extradite Turkish officers allegedly involved in the coup, and he urged Greece to “reconsider” Turkey’s new extradition request.