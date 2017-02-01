Tsipras Bristles Over Report Showing Reform Delays

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is reportedly upset with a news report that his coalition government is dragging its feet imposing reforms demanded by international lenders.

The Bloomberg news agency had said that the Radical Left SYRIZA leader and his partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) haven’t finished two-thirds of the conditions set by the European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism is part of a staggered third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.84 billion).

The government has been locked in talks with the lenders for more than 18 months even as Tsipras has continued to surrender over his anti-austerity promises, on which he reneged.

In an unofficial reply, the government side claimed that “33 to 35 percent” of prior actions have been implemented, with another 40 percent “in the process of implementation” – as a circulated written response stated, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

But the major undone reforms – more pension cuts, relaxing of labors laws among them – are the biggest obstacles to getting release of further monies as the economy keeps sliding.

“Truly, these (issues) remain unresolved on the negotiating table… as Minister (of finance) Euclid Tsakalotos has reportedly stated ‘as in all negotiations, over the recent period, nothing is agreed upon until everything is agreed,'” the report said.

The government said an agreement on these issues will “be the product of a political decision, one that will quickly resolve all pending matters,” pretty much what it’s been saying for 18 months without a resolution.