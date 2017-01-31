AHEPA Opposes Trump Travel Ban, Presses Security, Freedom Balance

Citing the experience of Greek immigrants who settled in the United States, AHEPA Supreme President Andrew C. Zachariades said a travel ban on refugees and migrants shouldn’t be used as an ethnic or religious test.
AHEPA joined a number of critics rejecting President Donald Trump’s ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, an act that has set off protests and divided the country over the volatile issue the President said was designed to keep out terrorists.
“America is a nation of immigrants. Our immigrant forebears fled war-torn nations to come to America in search of peace, security, and a better way of life in pursuit of the American Dream. AHEPA was founded by visionary Greek immigrants who were determined to find harmony among their new neighbors in America and who sought to foster American patriotism and good citizenship,” Zachariades said in a statement AHEPA issued.
He added that, “The United States must be safe and secure. However, we believe an optimal immigration policy is one that strikes a balance between national security and the rule of law.