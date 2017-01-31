UN Envoy Eide Says Cyprus’ Rival Leaders Meeting Critical for Unity Plan

A meeting between Cyprus’ rival leaders Feb. 1 could decide the fate of a stalled unity plan, United Nations’ envoy Espen Barth Eide said.

Eide, who has for many months been predicting imminent breakthroughs that never happened, said Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci must take this chance to come to terms.

They two are resuming talks earlier held in Geneva where they carved up the island with a map – now locked in a UN safe after their secret negotiations – and gave their versions of how much property and territory stolen by Turks in an unlawful 1974 invasion should be returned.

Speaking after a meeting with Anastasiades in Nicosia, Eide said the two leaders have to advance the talks, especially after guarantors of security on the divided islands, the UK, Greece and Turkey, couldn’t come up with a post-unity scenario after Turkey insisted on keeping a 30,000-strong army and the right to militarily intervene when it wants.

A technical team met to lay the groundwork for the new talks. “That is what we’re doing now,” said Eide. “How much time that will take and in what order is something the leaders will have to come up with,” the Cyprus Mail reported.

He kept up his optimism despite constant stalls and breakdowns in talks and the current impasse.

“The leaders are clearly committed. We have a much better overview of the full territorial issue that will have to be resolved because now every chapter is open and that’s where we are basically. So tomorrow will be a crucial meeting between the leaders because we need to see how we can use the upcoming dates optimally in order to prepare for a return to the international forum,” Eide said, adding that the conference would only resume when the time was right.

“I think it was important that we get to the stage to open an international conference. We said before it was open that it would be open-ended in the sense that we were not planning to conclude it in one or two days and sometimes I had the impression that some people thought it was possible to solve this most difficult issue of the Cyprus problem in two days… of course not,” he said.