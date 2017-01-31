Greece National Road Builder Paid Extra to Finish Job

ATHENS – The company building a national road link between Athens and Thessaloniki will be paid extra to finish the job on time, through a secret deal with the government, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Aegean Motorway, the highway construction and operation consortium that the Infrastructure Ministry had said would not get any fresh funds but the paper said it will now receive another 41.9 million euros ($45.05 million).

In return, it was reported, the company has to agree to complete tunnels at Tempi and Platamonas by the end of March, as it was supposed to do originally.

With this additional cash, the project will have cost the state and the European Union more than one billion euros, the paper added.

The agreement was signed Jan. 17 by minister Christos Spirtzis and the representatives of the consortium.

Its aim is none other than the delivery of the three-tunnel section by end-March – to ensure Brussels does not demand the return of any subsidies – and the completion of the other works left by the end of August.