Greece Tries to Defuse Turkish Military Provocation

ATHENS – Greece’s government is trying to de-escalate growing tension with Turkey and avoid any military confrontations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, peeved that Greece’s high court barred the extradition of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup attempt in which they said they didn’t take part, sent a gunboat with his highest army chief near the islets of Imia before they were chased away by a Greek warship.

Imia was the scene of a confrontation in 1996 between the two countries who nearly came to battle over who owned the rocks and has been symbolic after three Greek soldiers on a helicopter died near there.

The Turkish Yeni Safak conservative daily, known for its hardline support of Erdogan, released images and video footage of “the new tension at Imia” showing the army chief on the gunboat, with the islets in the background.

Greek diplomatic sources told the newspaper Kathimerini they believe the incident was masterminded by Erdogan, who appears to have taken personally the Greek justice system’s decision last week not to extradite the soldiers.

The Greek military was put on high alert on Jan. 29 as the Turkish gunboat was escorted by several assault craft carrying commandos, which also circled the islets.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was scheduled to speak on the phone Jan. 31 with German Chancellor Angela Merkel who is also under pressure from Erdogan for not turning over to Turkey 40 military members who are seeking asylum in Germany.