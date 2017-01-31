Pre-Bookings Point to Big Tourism Season for Greece

ATHENS – With earlier signs showing Greece’s tourism year for 2017 might not live up to expectations, new booking show more interest.

For instance, pre-booking data from the UK market points to a 15-percent hike from 2016 numbers, despite the “specter” of Brexit that initially caused concern over how British tourists would react in 2017, the Greek business newspaper Naftemporoki said.

The numbers are as good in pre-bookings from another big market for Greece – Russia – which showed a 20-45 percent jump over last year.

A spokesman for Mouzenidis Travel, who was quoted on the Russian tourism operators’ website (ATOR), said demand for Greek holidays in 2017 is double from 2016 levels.

The French tour operators’ association cited a modest 2-percent increase for major markets Crete and Rhodes, but 16 percent for other Grecian vacations.

German bookings could be up as much as 40 percent despite tension between the countries over Germany’s role as a hardliner in backing austerity measures in return for contributing to international loans.

DER Touristik CEO Rene Herzog told the paper that prices in Greece have remained at the same levels as last year, as opposed to other Mediterranean destinations, that’s why “Greece is a champion in terms of price-for-value amongst top destinations for the summer of 2017.”