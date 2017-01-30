Winter Vegetable Recipe: A Tasty Cabbage Salad

Cabbage is another seasonal winter vegetable that is very versatile. It is delicious when finely sliced and eaten raw in a salad, or lightly cooked with other vegetables for a quick and crunchy side dish. The cruciferous vegetable, closely related to broccoli and cauliflower, was cultivated at least since 1,000 BC.

Cabbage Salad

1 small head green cabbage

1 small red onion

1 small-medium apple

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Using a mandolin, thinly shave the cabbage, onion, and apple. If preferred, a food processor with the shredding attachment may be used. Place the sliced cabbage, onion, and apple in a salad bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and vinegar. Sprinkle with sea salt and pepper to taste. Toss the salad until the ingredients are well-distributed and costed with the dressing. Serve immediately. This salad goes well with roasted pork or chicken dishes or other roasted meats.