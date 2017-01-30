Technical Teams Meet, Set Up Renewed Cyprus Unity Talks

Technical negotiators for Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci were working Jan. 30 to set up the next unity talk meeting.

Anastasiades and Akinci met in secret talks in Geneva earlier in January and carved up the island with a map – now locked in a United Nations safe – showing how much property and territory stolen by Turks in an unlawful 1974 invasion should be returned.

That was followed by Foreign Ministers from the guarantors of security on the divided island, Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom, meeting to talk about what would happen if there is a deal.

That broke off when Turkey insisted it would never remove a 30,000-strong army and wanted the right to military intervene when it wanted, even though the UK said it would also keep its base on the island and Greece wanted to give up its role.

The technical negotiators from Greek and the Turkish-Cypriot sides, Andreas Mavroyiannis and Ozdil Nami were planning to what to put on the agenda next for Anastasiades and Akinci, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet Feb. 1 to agree on the procedure and the methodology to be followed at the talks.

He said at Thursday’s meeting, the negotiators briefed them on the discussions held at technocrat level on January 18-19 in Mont Pelerin, Switzerland.

“It was decided to continue the dialogue in Cyprus, on all subjects, with the determination to work in order to narrow existing differences or if possible conclude on the majority of the subjects,” Anastasiades said.