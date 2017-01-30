New Snap Election Talk, Dissension Grows in SYRIZA Camp

ATHENS – More lawmakers in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA are questioning continued surrenders to international creditors, raising talk of snap polls again.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has repeatedly backed away from promises to resist austerity with polls showing it’s worn down the party and making a number of Members of Parliament and ministers growing more uneasy even though they keep backing him.

That comes with renewed frustration over the government’s inability to finish a review of a staggered third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.47 billion) with most of the money withheld until Tsipras implements more popularity-crushing harsh measures.

SYRIZA MEP Stelios Kouloglou, a former broadcast journalist, said Tsipras should finally stand behind one of the Red Lines he has stepped out in following orders from the European Union, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism and the International Monetary Fund.

“If they (creditors) try to topple the (Greek) government, then the government must proceed with a clash, in other words, refuse the measures, which means a political crisis in Greece and some type of restructuring of the political landscape, possibly through elections,” he was quoted as saying, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported in a story about trouble within the party.

He said, “It’s better to hold elections with a significant portion of the people with you, instead of holding an election after several months and after you’re completely worn down.”

Another top leftist MEP, Costas Chrysogonos, also talked about snap elections although so far the dissension in SYRIZA hasn’t led to a single person veering from the party line, leading critics to say they want it both ways: to criticize what they are doing while saying they had no choice.

Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, who has violated no smoking laws by smoking at no-smoking news conferences, also reportedly said new elections seem likely, with surveys showing the former ruling New Democracy Conservatives – beaten twice by Tsipras in 2015 – would return the thrashing with a big victory.

Minister of State Alekos Flambouraris raised the notion again of Greece leaving the Eurozone, a tactic Tsipras failed with before and said that a “consensual solution will be found so that Europe doesn’t collapse… they (creditors) are obliged (to seek a solution) and they will do this…”

Tsipras in the meantime is being backed into a corner again with creditor demands for mroe pension cuts, diluted labor rights and other tough measures.

A survey published by the anti-government weekly Proto Thema gave New Democracy a 27.8-13.8 percent lead over SYRIZA, in line with other recent surveys.