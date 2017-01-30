Third Refugee Dies at Lesbos Refugee Camp

A third man has died in less than a week at the Moria refugee camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos, officials said Jan. 30.

The man, who was found outside his tent, has been tentatively identified as a Pakistani national aged around 20.

His death comes on top of that of a 45-year-old Syrian on Jan. 28 and a 22-year-old Egyptian Jan. 24, the ANA-MPA news agency reported.

A coroner’s examination of the first two bodies was unable to confirm the cause of the death and further tests will be carried out to determine whether the men died from inhaling smoke from a wood-burning stove or some other substance, it was added.

Humanitarian groups have repeatedly blistered conditions at the camp, where thousands of refugees are living in tents and other shelters, many of them exposed to freezing cold at the same time Greek Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas said they aren’t, despite photos showing they are.

Greek islands are dealing with some 14,000 refugees and migrants let loose by Turkish human traffickers.

There are another 50,000 on the mainland, stuck there with the suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey because of an overwhelming number of asylum applications.